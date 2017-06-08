Temple registered sex offender busted again for sexual contact with child

TEMPLE - A registered sex offender who already served six years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child was arrested again Thursday on a warrant for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

James Paul Hicks, 51, of Temple, was arrested following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff's Department's Special Crimes Unit. Deputies first opened a case after the alleged 7-year-old female victim "made an outcry" on April 13, 2016.

After reviewing the case, Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the warrant with a suggested bond amount of $200,000.

Hicks is currently in the Bell County Jail. The child indecency charge is considered a second degree felony.

© 2017 KCEN-TV