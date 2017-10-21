Thief hits 82-year-old man over the head, steals $2,900 he won at game room

An 82-year-old man told police someone hit him in the head around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and robbed him of a large amount of money he had won at a Waco game room, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

The elderly man claimed the unidentified suspect stole $2,900, according to Waco Police.

"The victim told officers he has no clue who the suspect may be," Sgt. Swanton wrote in an email.

The victim was located at a home in the 1200 block of West Avenue in Waco, from where he was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, police said.

If caught, the alleged suspect would likely be charged with aggravated robbery.

