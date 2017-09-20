Third suspect in Bryan murder captured in Cameron

Adriana Garcia, 17, of Bryan, was arrested in Cameron Tuesday afternoon on a murder charge in connection with the Sept. 8 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Johnathon Albert Cordell Munoz at Williamson Park in Bryan.

According to the Bryan Police Department, Garcia was captured around 3 p.m. Tuesday with the assistance of the Milam County Sheriff's Office and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. Her apprehension marks the third arrest in connection with the homicide.

Officers attempted CPR when they found Munoz Sept. 8, but he did not survive. Later that same day, Bryan Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Munoz's shooting. That juvenile first suspect's name was not released because of his age.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Saul Lee Suarez, Jr., was arrested Sept. 15 at an address on Wilde Oak Circle in Bryan. Suarez was captured without incident and charged with murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

According to law enforcement, the juvenile and Suarez conspired to rob Munoz of his marijuana which ended in gunfire being exchanged between Munoz and the juvenile. Suarez was nearby and armed as well, according to authorities.

