Three suspects beat woman unconscious, steal her money at Waco skate park

The Waco Police Department announced Thursday it was searching for three suspects who struck a woman in the head, knocked her unconscious and stole her backpack and money at a local skate park.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Barnard Street in Waco, where the victim had been sitting at some tables with friends, according to police.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Hillcrest Hospital, where she was treated for a head laceration, Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.

Swanton said the only identifying information police have about the suspects was that they were three black men, all roughly six feet tall, who were in their 40s and 50s and wore dark clothing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or might have information that could help police locate the suspects, should call Waco Police at 254-750-7500. You may also submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers web tip by clicking here.

