Two men arrested for aggravated robbery in Copperas Cove

Two men were arrested and two juveniles were detained Tuesday after police said they assaulted another juvenile and held a knife to his throat in Copperas Cove.

Investigators said the victim met the suspects at a convenience store and paid them to give him a ride home. When he took his wallet out to pay, the suspects realized he had more money and began assaulting him, stealing his money and cell phone in the process, according to Copperas Cove Police.

Shortly thereafter, a Copperas Cove police officer stopped a vehicle that left the city park without its headlight on in the 900 block of W. Avenue B.

"During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the driver and two passengers had blood on their persons and observed blood in the back seat of the vehicle," Copperas Cove Police Sgt. Kevin Miller wrote in a press release.

While the officer was speaking with the four occupants, police received a report about the armed robbery -- eventually leading to the arrests.

Police identified the two adult men who were ultimately arrested as Raquan Jalonte Jones-Lewis and Lance Roberto Stennis. Both men were arrested for aggravated robbery, according Sgt. Miller.

The juvenile suspect who was driving the car was detained, police said. The other juvenile suspect was later detained at a residence in Copperas Cove.

The condition of the juvenile victim was not immediately clear.

