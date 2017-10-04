Two men arrested in Robinson for continous sexual abuse of a child

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Two men were arrested in Robinson and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child Wednesday morning, the Robinson Police Department confirmed.

The department identified the suspects as Mark Jones, 37, and George Lewis Jones, 25.

Police did not immediately release more specific details about the case or the circumstances surrounding the arrests. However, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka was expected to release more information Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

