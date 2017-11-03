Two men found guilty of 2015 Walmart murder

System.Object

A Coryell County jury found two men guilty Friday morning of killing a man in a Walmart parking lot in Copperas Cove back in 2015.

Ta'Darius Davis was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole, and Terence Len Daniel, Jr. was found guilty of murder and robbery.

In 2015, 24-year-old Thomas Smethers was found lying on the ground of a Copperas Cove Walmart parking lot with gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

