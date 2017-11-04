KCEN
Close

Two shot in Waco, taken to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday after being shot at 713 Frost Ave. in Waco, according to Waco PD Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Paul Livengood, KCEN 10:06 PM. CDT November 04, 2017

Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday after being shot at 713 Frost Ave. in Waco, according to Waco PD Sgt. Patrick Swanton. 

25-year-old Tunde Sulaimon received a gunshot wound to his back after allegedly being shot by 51-year-old Jerald Johnson, Swanton said. Johnson was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault. 

Sulaimon was transported to Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest, police said. 

Police believe Sulaimon also fired at Johnson in retaliation before officers arrived.

Johnson's daughter was wounded in the crossfire and was transported to Providence ER in a private vehicle.

Waco Police was investigating the incident as of Saturday. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories