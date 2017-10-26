Two suspects assault employee, rob Little Caesars, escape with cash

Two men used handguns to rob the Little Caesars Pizza location at 300 Cove Terrace in Copperas Cove around 9:41 p.m. Tuesday and assaulted one of the employees inside, according to police.

The suspects ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash and made their getaway in a white sedan, Copperas Cove Police said.

Officers described the first suspect as 6-foot-3 stocky black male who wore a mask, hoodie, sweatpants, gloves and white shoes. The second suspect was described as a skinny black male, who stood roughly 6-feet tall and wore a mask, gloves and a hoodie.

Anyone with information that could help the Copperas Cove Police catch either male was urged to call the department at 254-547-8222 and reference case number 2017-4044. Tipsters may also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or click here to submit a confidential web tip.

