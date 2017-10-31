Two thieves threaten clerk, bind him with cord over some cash and cigarettes

Photo: Officer/Creative Commons ( License ) (Photo: Custom)

Two thieves with handguns, masks, and gloves tied up a clerk with a cord inside the Mungis Convenience Store on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Temple around 10:23 p.m. Monday, according to Temple Police.

The clerk said the two men came behind the register, bound him, and stole three to four cartons of Newport Cigarettes, the clerk's cell phone, and three to five hundred dollars cash, according to Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely.

Nobody was injured. And, there were no videos or photos of the robbery, Neely said.

Anyone who might have any information that could help police catch the two thieves was asked to call the police department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by clicking here.

