Unidentified man found shot dead between Harker Heights businesses

A man was found shot dead in a private driveway between two businesses in the 100 block of Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights Monday night, according to police.

Harker Heights Police Officers found the white man, with no identification, at 11:23 p.m. after receiving a call three minutes prior.

"A probably identity was established on the white male; however, without any form of identification, the name is being withheld until the identity can be confirmed," Harker Heights Police Department Public Information Officer Stephen Miller wrote in a press release.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced the unidentified man dead overnight. On Tuesday, the Harker Heights Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division was investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting was urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or by submitting a web tip online by clicking here. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

