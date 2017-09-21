Union Grove Middle School teacher arrested for soliciting a minor online

A Union Grove Middle School teacher and coach was arrested by Harker Heights Police Thursday after an investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office found he had solicited a minor online.

Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Caraway told Channel 6 he traveled Wednesday with another deputy to Harker Heights with a search and seizure warrant for David Balsinger's belongings. When Caraway and the deputy made contact with Balsinger, they proceeded to search his phone and laptop. They also interviewed Balsinger, who Caraway said actually confessed to online solicitation of a minor, which is a third degree felony.

Harker Heights Police arrested Balsinger at his home on Thursday.

The Killeen Independent School District confirmed Thursday it had placed Balsinger on administrative leave and barred him from access the campuses pending the outcome of any criminal proceedings. The district said, however, the case does not involve a KISD student.

“The Killeen Independent School District requires teachers and all employees to maintain the highest standards of conduct and will never tolerate illegal or inappropriate behavior by an employee toward any child. We are saddened and outraged by this alleged conduct by one of our teachers. We will work closely with law enforcement officials in this matter, and if the allegations prove true, we will support the strongest possible legal action against this teacher,” Superintendent John Craft wrote in an emailed statement from a district communications official.

Balsinger taught and coached at Union Grove Middle School since 2007, according to KISD Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott. Balsinger was first hired as a substitute teacher in 1990 before later becoming a full-time teacher at Clear Creek Elementary in 1997, then switching to Mountain View Elementary in 2003 and eventually joining Union Grove in 2007, according to the district.

