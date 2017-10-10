Universal City police release name of suspect in fatal home invasion

(Photo: Brock, Savannah, KENS)

UNIVERSAL CITY - Universal City police said a homeowner was murdered Tuesday morning in a home invasion and a teenager now faces capital murder charges.

Police were called to a home invasion call around 2:26 a.m. in the 8400 block of Ulysses when a woman said her husband had been shot.

Officials said another caller in a different home on the block said an unknown man came to his door with a gunshot wound asking for help. The second homeowner let the man inside and called 9-1-1 too.

Police said the homeowner, 51-year-old Michale “Clay” Robinson, armed himself as he confronted the suspect, 18-year-old Jonathan Perales, after hearing a noise in his home.

Police said the two exchanged gunfire. Robinson was struck once in his midsection and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later died.

Perales was hit twice in the upper chest and arm, according to officials. Police said after being shot, Perales ran through the home and left through the back door. That is when he went to the second home and called 9-1-1.

When police arrived at the second home they found Perales with a gun in his pocket. He was transported to SAMMC and is expected to live.

Police said Perales was also found with a stolen vehicle and various stolen items. He faces a capital murder charge.

The homeowner's wife and two children were in the home at the time, according to police. They were not injured.

© 2017 KENS-TV