KCEN
Close

VIDEO: Waco Police Department offers 'fugitive clearance' sale

Stephen Adams, KCEN 11:01 AM. CDT October 05, 2017

The City of Waco tried a unique tactic to get fugitives to surrender themselves.

Waco Crime Stoppers created a video titled "Fugitive Clearance 2017."

It shows Waco Police officers jokingly discussing a contest to catch wanted suspects through Crime Stoppers.

For a list of the city's most wanted suspects, click here.

If you know a suspects' whereabouts, call 254-753-4357 or submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here.

Watch the video here:

