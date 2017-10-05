VIDEO: Waco Police Department offers 'fugitive clearance' sale

The City of Waco tried a unique tactic to get fugitives to surrender themselves.
Waco Crime Stoppers created a video titled "Fugitive Clearance 2017."
It shows Waco Police officers jokingly discussing a contest to catch wanted suspects through Crime Stoppers.
For a list of the city's most wanted suspects, click here.
If you know a suspects' whereabouts, call 254-753-4357 or submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here.
