VIDEO: Without warning, man attacks stranger on Waco Transit bus, police say

The Bellmead Police Department posted surveillance footage Friday that showed a man attacking a passenger over the summer on a Waco Transit System bus for no apparent reason. And, the suspect still had not been caught, as of late Friday afternoon.

Back on July 15 at 4:28 p.m., the victim was chatting with the driver of the bus near the H-E-B off I-35 in Bellmead. At one point, the victim stood up and tried to move closer to the driver in order to continue their conversation when the suspect grabbed him by his head, according to Bellmead Police Detective Cory Martin.

No words were exchanged between the suspect and victim, nor did there appear to be any clear motive, Martin explained. The suspect appeared to be a black man with short dark hair, wearing camouflage shorts, a white t-shirt and black sunglasses.

If caught, the suspect will be charged with class A misdemeanor assault -- a charge that could have been a lot more substantial if there were other factors involved, Martin said.

If you recognize the man in the footage, please call Detective Seymore at 254-799-0251.

© 2017 KCEN-TV