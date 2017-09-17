Waco convenience store robbed Saturday evening

WACO - According to Waco Police, a black male robbed a convenience store at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Waco.

The suspect entered the convenience store, located at 205 East Waco Drive, walked behind the counter, grabbed the female clerk by her hair, placed what the clerk believed to be a gun to her back, and demanded money from the register, police said.

According to Waco Police Department Sgt. Patrick Swanton, the suspect's description matched the description of a aggravated robbery from Friday night at a 7-11 convenience store -- approximately 5-foot-10-inches and 225 pounds.

However, Waco Police said it is unknown if, in fact, Saturday's robbery suspect is connected to Friday's robbery.

The suspect took cash and fled the store on foot, police said. He was last seen going south.

No reported injuries and no arrest was made.





