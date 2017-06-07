Waco man arrested for sexually abusing boy for 2-3 years, police say

A Waco man was arrested Tuesday and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Detectives apprehended Robert A. Andrews, Jr., 34, at the Astro Motel off I-35, according to Waco Police.

Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton said investigators opened a case after a child "made an outcry" on May 1 saying he had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Andrews -- a "known acquaintance" -- inside a Waco apartment over the past 2-3 years.

The victim was a boy under the age of 16, Swanton said.

During the course of their investigation, police said they determined Andrews had methamphetamine near the victim and at least one other child. Because of the drugs, police said they also charged Andrews with two counts of child endangerment.

Andrews also had several outstanding warrants for Class C Misdemeanor traffic violations, Swanton said, which were unrelated to this case.

Online jail records showed Andrews was still in jail, as of early Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $250,000 for the sexual abuse charge and $50,000 for the child endangerment counts -- totaling $300,000.

