Waco PD searching for man, woman suspected of being counterfeiters

Waco Police said in a Facebook post Saturday the department was searching for suspected counterfeiters in the area.

According to the post, one of the department's detectives was searching for the man and woman depicted in the photos below.

Police said they are interested in the four-door white Nissan Altima, which is also depicted in the Facebook post. The Nissan is missing the passenger side front hubcap and passenger side rear door handle, according to Waco PD. The post stated the car also has a long scratch on the passenger side door.

Anyone with information about these persons or vehicle depicted in the photos above are asked to contact Det. Clark at (254)750-3662 or Waco Crime Stoppers at (254)753-8473 (TIPS).

