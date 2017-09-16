Waco PD searching for suspect in connection to overnight robbery

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WACO - At approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Waco police responded to a 7-11 convenience store located at 701 S. University Parks Drive in regards to an aggravated robbery.

Officers spoke with the store clerk upon arrival. The clerk told police a 5-foot-10-inch, 225 pound black male wearing black pants with a white stripe down the leg, a white button down shirt, black or gray shoes, and a blue ski mask, entered the store and ordered him to surrender money.

According to police, the suspect continually grabbed his waist to give the impression he had a gun, but never displayed one.

After the clerk gave the suspect money from the register, the man subsequently ordered the clerk to give him a pack of Newport cigarettes, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and was last seen running southbound behind the store, according to police.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

© 2017 KCEN-TV