Waco PD seizes guns, weed, steroids, and drug paraphernalia

Waco police seized 8 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of marijuana, 2 loaded firearms and 3 (250mg) bottles of testosterone and numerous items of drug paraphernalia Saturday during a knock-and-talk, Waco PD Sgt. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.

Waco PD’s Street Crimes Unit conducted the knock-and-talk at 3001 Wenz Ave. While inside the house, officers saw a bag of methamphetamine in plain view and also smelled the odor of marijuana, Swanton said.

The suspect, 35-year-old Michael Olivas, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a firearm by felon

