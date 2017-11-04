KCEN
Waco PD seizes guns, weed, steroids, and drug paraphernalia

Paul Livengood, KCEN 10:25 PM. CDT November 04, 2017

Waco police seized 8 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of marijuana, 2 loaded firearms and 3 (250mg) bottles of testosterone and numerous items of drug paraphernalia Saturday during a knock-and-talk, Waco PD Sgt. Patrick Swanton said in a press release. 

Waco PD’s Street Crimes Unit conducted the knock-and-talk at 3001 Wenz Ave. While inside the house, officers saw a bag of methamphetamine in plain view and also smelled the odor of marijuana, Swanton said. 

The suspect, 35-year-old Michael Olivas, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of a firearm by felon

