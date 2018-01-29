Waco Police: Man and woman rob pizza delivery driver, steal his pickup

Police arrested a young man and woman late Sunday night after officers said they robbed a Domino's Pizza driver at gunpoint and stole his pick-up truck in the 700 block of Calumet Avenue in Waco.

Waco Police said Ashley Leann Hall, 19, and Juwan Latrent Lujan, 20, wore ski masks and approached the pizza delivery man while he was looking for an address. Police said one of them pointed a pistol at him, then they both jumped into his 2016 Dodge Ram and sped away.

Officers put out a description of the vehicle, which was spotted by a McLennan County Sheriff's Deputy in the South Terrace area.

Hall and Lujan were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Lujan was also charged with possession of Marijuana.

Both were taken to the McLennan County Jail.

