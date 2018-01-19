Waco Police: Man pulls gun during traffic stop after almost hitting officers

A man who had previously served time for murder allegedly pulled a gun during a traffic stop with police in Waco late Thursday night, but one officer's quick-thinking and attentiveness may have saved the lives of at least two officers.

Police said Tommie Weaver Jr., 54, was pulled over after he almost hit a patrol car head-on near the 900 block of South 11th Street in Waco shortly before midnight.

As one officer left Weaver's driver's side window and headed back to the patrol unit to run a record check, Weaver -- not seeing the second officer standing on the passenger side of his car -- reached under his driver's seat and picked up a stolen Glock 9 mm handgun, according to police.

"The suspect's weapon was fully loaded with an extended 31 round magazine," Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton wrote in an email. "He had armed himself and was waiting for the officer's return."

The second officer saw the handgun and immediately ordered Weaver to drop the gun, police said. Weaver complied and was arrested.

Weaver had previously served time for murder, aggravated robbery and was most recently on parole for aggravated kidnapping, according to police.

"It is believed that Weaver's intentions were not friendly, and he planned to do harm to our officers most likely to avoid going back to prison," Swanton said.

Police said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Weaver, who was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

"We remind our citizens that there is no such thing as a 'routine' traffic stop," Swanton said. "Please know, if an officer seems more businesslike than friendly on a traffic stop, these types of encounters are constantly on our mind."

