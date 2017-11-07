Waco store robbed at gunpoint, suspect still at large

Photo: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

A Smoke-N-More store, located at 1920 West Waco Dr. in Waco, was robbed at gunpoint Monday night shortly after 10 p.m., according to Waco Police.

Police received a call from a patron reporting the store had been robbed, and when officers got to the store, the store clerk was hesitant to cooperate with the officers, according to Waco PD. However, police eventually determined the suspect was believed to be a 5-foot-6-inch black male with a skinny build, wearing a thick black ski mask, gray hoodie, blue jeans.

Police said the suspect entered the store with a long gun, demanded money, and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Barnard Street.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing Tuesday.

© 2017 KCEN-TV