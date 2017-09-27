Deputies: Wanted suspect may be armed, traveling with toddler son

BOSQUE COUNTY - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were searching Wednesday for a suspect who may be traveling with his one-year-old son, and the child may be in danger.

Authorities were looking for Kyle Harrison around the Steel Creek Acres/Lake Whitney area. Harrison was wanted for a parole violation that included multiple drug charges. As of early Wednesday evening, he was possibly armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said he might be in the company of Angela Ormonde. And, he was possibly driving a 1999 green 4-door passenger car, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Harrison's whereabouts was asked to contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at 254-435-2362.

