Warrant: Video shows off-duty Waco police officer have sex with prostitute

WACO, Texas -- The off-duty Waco police officer who was arrested on a prostitution charge last week had a cell phone video recording of himself having sex with a known prostitute in addition to trying to meet an undercover detective for sex, according to a search warrant affidavit that revealed new details about the sting operation.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested off-duty Waco Police Officer Willy Lopez, 35, on Jan. 15 after investigators said he tried to meet what he thought was a woman for sex -- only to find out it was actually an undercover detective.

According to a search warrant, Lopez first texted the undercover detective on Jan. 12 in response to a sex advertisement the detective placed on Backpage. On Jan. 15, Lopez drove to the Deluxe Inn off I-35 in Waco, where he thought he would pay $60 for 15 minutes of sex, the warrant said.

Two detectives were waiting at the Inn, but Lopez spotted them, authorities said.

"Tell ur buddies not to stick out like pigs next time," Lopez allegedly texted, according to the warrant. "How do u like being a cop? How many years u have in the force?"

But, despite that exchange and his suspicions, Lopez still agreed to try to meet again, authorities said. The undercover detectives convinced him to meet in the Fuego parking lot later that day, and detained Lopez when he arrived, according to the affidavit.

Investigators searched Lopez's phone the next day and found video of Lopez having sex with a real, known prostitute, according to the warrant.

Lopez faces a misdemeanor prostitution charge.

The Waco Police Department placed Lopez on administrative leave following his arrest.

"We are aware of the incident. It is not our case so we cannot comment on its specifics," Waco Police Spokesperson Sgt. Patrick Swanton said. "By policy, the City of Waco does not comment on personnel matters. The criminal justice system is in action and will take it’s course."

