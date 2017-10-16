Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting, starving three children

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting teenagers with a baseball bat.

BCSO arrested 38-year-old Marissa Monica Cano Sunday morning for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said the original call for assault came on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. from a fast food restaurant. When deputies arrived they found a 15-year-old who was receiving medical treatment. The teen told deputies he was beaten with a baseball bat, fists, and starved by Cano. He was able to run to a nearby restaurant for help.

"The injuries are in various stages of healing. Some of the injuries on this young man's lower extremities are in advanced stages of infection," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Upon further investigation, officials discovered that a 17-year-old was also victimized by Cano.

"They mentioned this activity took place whenever they did something bad or broke something in the house," Salazar said. "Almost indicating this was a normal way of life for these kids."

BCSO along with Child Protective Services found sufficient evidence to arrest Cano Sunday morning. Officials said five children total were removed from a home on the city’s far north side and are now in CPS care.

Two of the children were Cano’s and officials said it did not appear they have suffered any abuse. The other three children, the 15-year-old, 17-year-old and an 8-year-old, were related but not Cano’s children. They had been left in her care.

Right now Cano faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says more arrests in the case are likely.

