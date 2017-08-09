25-year-old Amanda Downs of Baytown (Photo: La Porte PD)

LA PORTE, Texas – La Porte police say a woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after two separate road rage incidents.

A photo of one of the incidents shows the woman pointing what looks like a gun.

It was Wednesday, Aug. 2 when police received reports a woman in a red Silverado pickup pointed a gun at another car. The victim captured an image of the driver while they were both traveling on Highway 225.

Investigators say this was the second report of a road rage incident of the same description in the same area. The previous incident happened in July.

Investigators were able to canvass the area and locate the suspect and her truck two days later parked in a nearby industrial area. The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Amanda Downs of Baytown.

According to police, Downs confessed to both reported incidents and surrendered what turned out to be a large folding knife cast in the shape of a handgun.

“The La Porte Police Department wants to remind the motoring public that Road Rage can quickly escalate to the point where a person is seriously injured or killed. If you are a victim of Road Rage, call 911 and immediately begin driving toward the nearest police station or public place,” the La Porte Police Department stated in a press release.

