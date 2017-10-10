Woman with toy gun robs Temple Dollar General, police K-9 tracks her down

A woman with a toy gun robbed the Dollar General on South 31st Street in Temple Tuesday night.

Temple Police officers were dispatched at 9:46 p.m. Police said they were told the woman ran into a wooded area behind the store. At that point, K-9 units responded, found the woman and recovered the stolen money in the woods.

Three employees were in the store at the time of the theft, along with an unknown number of customers, according to Temple Police. An officer at the scene said police were asking the customers to give them statements about the robbery.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released, nor were specifics about any charges she may face.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as new information is released by law enforcement.

