WPD: Suspects attempt to steal XBOX from party, pistol whip residents, flee scene

Waco police are searching for the suspects of an aggravated robbery and aggravated assault at a party in Waco Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Wagon Wheel Circle. Witnesses told WPD a black male attempted to steal an XBOX from one of the bedrooms and a physical altercation ensued in which the suspect was knocked unconscious, police said.

Residents of the home attempted to shut down the party and remove the suspect from the home, according to WPD. Police said friends of the suspect returned to the home and started an altercation, where one of the friends pulled out a pistol and proceeded to beat three of the residents.

Waco PD said as the pistol whipping suspect was about to leave, he reached into the pocket of one of the residents and stole an iPhone. The same individual also fired a shot into the ceiling of the home, police said.

Both the theft suspect and the suspect wielding the weapon fled the scene with their accomplices.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

