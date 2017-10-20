NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - A Cub Scout is now without a den after getting kicked out when he asked a Colorado state senator some tough questions.

"I know that they probably don't want me back. And I know that they're probably still mad at me," Ames Mayfield said.

Ames asked very specific questions on gun control when State Sen. Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins, visited the 11-year-old's den on Oct. 9.

"Why on earth would you want somebody who beats their wife to have access to a gun," Ames asked Marble, in a video recorded by his mom. "There's something wrong in our country where Republicans believe it's a right to own a gun, but a privilege to have health care."

Five days later, Ames' mom said she met with the Pack leader, who told her that Ames could find another Den within the Pack, but not the one he was currently in.

"I am really heartbroken that my Den leader, which I really felt like I had a pretty good relationship with, decided to kick me out," Ames said.

"I don't think any child should be banned from coming back for asking a tough question," said Ames' mom, Lori Mayfield. "Most certainly, the punishment far exceeds any crime, if there was one, and I don't think there was one."

The other Cub Scouts asked Marble questions on fracking, the border wall, fossil fuels and why people voted for President Obama, according to Lori, who was present at the meeting.

"In the mix of that, it didn't seem like gun control was that different," she said.

His mother said other Dens in the Pack he's being offered a place in don't work with his schedule - and she doesn't think he should have to change Dens over this.

"I don't want to force ourselves back into this Den, but I do think the (Boy Scouts of America) dropped the ball on this and they didn't happen it properly," she said. "We found out that there is a Cub Scout Pack at our church, so I've reached out to them, but I haven't heard back yet."

"I was a big fan of the Den originally, but now since I know consequences and stuff and how they view things, I'm kind of concerned, so no, I don't really want to get back in," Ames said.

We know what some of you are thinking; Ames' questions were a way for his mom to score political points against a state lawmaker.

"I hit the printer button and helped him work out the printer, but no, it wasn't my agenda," she said.

The Den Leader did not return our call, and the Pack leader directed us to talk to the marketing director of the Boy Scouts of America.

The Boy Scouts of America released a statement saying,

“The BSA and the Denver Area Council are committed to working with families interested in Scouting to find local units that are the best fit for their children… It is important to note that the Scout is still part of the Cub Scout pack, and we are working with the family to offer the Scout options that will allow him to continue his Scouting experience in a way that fits his and his family’s needs. Beyond that, I hope you understand that we cannot discuss personal details regarding our youth members.”

On Friday, Boy Scouts of America provided this update:

"The Boy Scouts of America and the Denver Area Council are pleased that the family will continue their participation in Scouting. We are committed to working with families to find local units that best fit their needs."

We have asked why the previous unit did not fit Ames' needs and will update this story when Boy Scouts of America provides a response.

