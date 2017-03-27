Dad who called out son at Cleveland Cavaliers game returns with new sign

On Friday night, many fans watching the Cleveland Cavaliers-Charlotte Hornets game caught a glimpse of the Dad of the Year.
A man was shown during the television broadcast with a sign calling out his son for bad grades:
%
The dad and his sign went viral at poor Thomas' expense.
But Dad didn't stop there.
It appears he made a second appearance with a second sign, this time at the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City game Sunday:
He's back. pic.twitter.com/fJXtmfcpkI— Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 26, 2017
Something tells us Thomas has been studying hard back at home.
