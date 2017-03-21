Dallas-based conservative commentator Tomi Lahren suspended

(Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore) (Photo: Custom)

Dallas-based conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren was suspended from The Blaze after admitting she was pro-choice on ABC's The View, according to multiple reports, including from the Washington Post.

It was immediately not clear if the suspension, which was first reported by The Daily Caller, was directly linked to the abortion remarks, but the timing has raised eyebrows. Lahren, 24, drew criticism from Blaze reporters and Blaze founder Glenn Beck after calling pro-life conservatives hypocrites for advocating for small government but also wanting to control women's bodies.

Lahren herself appeared to confirm her suspension when she retweeted a link to the Daily Caller article Monday night. The Blaze's Managing Editor Leon Wolf confirmed to CNNMoney that Lahren's show would not be produced this week.

You can watch Lahren's original interview on The View here:

