Dallas restaurant alleges Yelp intimidation

DALLAS - A Dallas restaurant owner has joined a chorus of businesses across the country who allege that the restaurant review company Yelp is trying to strong-arm them into purchasing Yelp's advertising help, or else.

"At its peak, maybe four a day," Bob Sinnott said of the personal calls he began receiving about 5-months ago, along with calls to other members of his management staff at his restaurant, Toasted, in the Lower Greenville neighborhood of Dallas.

"You feel it's harassment?" WFAA asked him.

"For sure," Sinnott said.

Sinnott said Yelp wanted him to pay a monthly fee to help him manage his Yelp page, which in its basic form is essentially free: a platform where restaurant reviewers and regular diners can submit their reviews of an individual establishment.



Sinnott said he repeatedly turned down the offers from Yelp for additional advertising help. That's when he says his positive Yelp reviews started to disappear and bad reviews started to move up on his Yelp page.

"At the point where I finally said, 'I am not going to do this,' my review average dropped below four for the first time, and I noticed a chunk of reviews had been moved off," Sinnott said. "Clearly because I was not considering to pay them. "

"So you think that's their retribution for not paying," WFAA asked.

"100 percent," he said.

This is a complaint that Yelp has defended itself against many times before. In fact, their response by email was immediate, disputing any allegation that they pressure business owners for money.

In a statement to WFAA, a Yelp spokesperson said that "any claims that Yelp manipulates reviews for money or that advertisers are treated any differently than non-advertisers are completely false and have been repeatedly dismissed by courts of law, thoroughly researched and disproven by academic study, and investigated by government regulators, including the FTC, who closed a nearly two-year investigation without taking action."

But Yelp is also getting ready to defend itself against an entire documentary of these same allegations. The documentary is called Billion Dollar Bully and details what many a restaurant owner has been trying to prove in court.

"If the mafia had done what Yelp is doing, they'd be thriving in every county and every jurisdiction in the United States by doing it over the internet," attorney Lawrence Murray said in a trailer for the documentary.

Bob Sinnott said a Yelp representative told him that any changes to the Yelp page for his restaurant Toasted are purely coincidental and linked to the software algorithm the website uses. He said he remains convinced the changes have been intentional.

"I'm just mad enough that I'm going to speak out about it because it was a direct result of me saying, 'I am not going to pay you a monthly fee' and then right then the reviews were manipulated."

Reviews he said he will try to ignore and, with Yelp's help or not, keep working to keep his restaurant thriving.

