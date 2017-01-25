KCEN
Dash cam captures terrifying crash

A train crashed through a Fed-Ex truck in Utah on Monday morning but gratefully no one was injured.

Brana Marks, KCEN 7:04 AM. CST January 25, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY - On Monday morning, a Salt Lake City police officer captured footage of a Fed-Ex truck being plowed into by a train.

The crossing arms gave no signals as the truck carried over the track. Fortunately, no one was injured as the train barely missed the tractor, holding the driver, and only destroyed the trailer.

It was believed that the crossing arms were affected by heavy snow and ice. 

