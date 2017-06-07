'Days of Our Lives' will not be shown on Thursday or Friday of this week due to live NBC Sports coverage of the 2017 French Open tennis championships from Paris.

Not to fear, 'Days' fans! 'Days of Our Lives' will resume on Monday, right where it leaves off after Wednesday's episode, so you will not miss any of the storylines from the long-running series.

NBC Sports provides live coverage of the French Open Championships from Roland Garros in Paris each June.

In addition to French Open coverage, on Thursday morning at 9 a.m., NBC News will provide live coverage of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Meeting, where former FBI Director James Comey will testify.

Comey's testimony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Central Time, and while televised coverage is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, full gavel-to-gavel coverage will be streamed on kcentv.com.

