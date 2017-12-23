DPS to lay off troopers by ending 'retire/rehire' program

Texas DPS logo (Photo: KENS 5)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A memo by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw reveals the agency intends to lay off 117 troopers while eliminating another 60 positions.

The memo first obtained this week by KXAN-TV in Austin shows the layoffs will occur by eliminating the so-called retire/rehire program.

The program allowed retired officers to be rehired, helping DPS to field highly trained personnel who, in return, drew a salary along with a monthly pension.

Plans call for the troopers who are part of the program to be cut from the agency by May 31.

DPS and other state agencies have been instructed to institute cuts amid a state budget shortfall.

McCraw's memo became public as DPS on Friday announced 97 new troopers had completed training and will begin patrolling state highways.



