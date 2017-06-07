Driver finds snake in gas pump handle

POLK COUNTY, Ga. -- A Georgia man came to the rescue after drivers found a snake in a gas pump.

Brandon Radke told 11Alive that he stopped by the Cowboys Shell station on Highway 278 between Rockmart and Cedartown Sunday afternoon to get a soft drink. He said he noticed several people around a pump. As he approached, they told him that a snake was in the pump's nozzle holder.

Brandon volunteered to safety remove the snake.

Radke said he's not scared of snakes.

"Snakes are more afraid of us," he said. "They just want to be left alone, but unfortunately the snake was in a gas pump."

Radke said that watching Steve Irwin growing up helped prepare him for handling snakes. Still, he said he treads cautiously when handling the reptiles.

"I always still take the same precautions as I would with any snake poisonous or not, they still would have a nasty bite but I haven't got the pleasure of having [been bitten] yet and I never want to," he said.

Radke released the snake into a wooded area.

