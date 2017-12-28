Eagle Pass local wins $1.5M at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino

File Photo (Photo: KENS)

Eagle Pass, Texas - An Eagle Pass local is now a millionaire after hitting the jackpot and winning more than $1.5M at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel on Christmas Day.

The big winner, who did not want to be identified, hit the jackpot on the Bally’s Million Degrees Progressive machine, winning $1,536,172.28, according to a new release on the casino’s website.

“We’d like to congratulate our winner on the big jackpot! Winning is always fun. Winning over $1.5 million on Christmas takes it to another level. We couldn’t be more excited the winner is a local resident as well!” Scott Eldredge, KLECH General Manager said in the news release.



© 2017 KENS-TV