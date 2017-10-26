KCEN
East Texas Veterinarian helps save animals in Puerto Rico

Dr. Dickie Vest flew down to Puerto Rico to aid animals in need after the hurricane

KYTX 10:38 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

MURCHISON, Texas -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Puerto Rico is in the midst of a crisis -- needing help on many fronts.

That help includes taking care of animals, and it's something Dr. Dickie Vest, a veterinarian with ties to East Texas knows all about.

As a member of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, he traveled to Puerto Rico to provide aid to animals in need.

He spoke to photojournalist Alan Kasper about his trip.

 

