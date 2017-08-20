Eclipse Trip: Central Texans will view total eclipse from Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Several Central Texans were in Hopkinsville, Kentucky this weekend ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse.

Jeremy Fay, of Killeen, drove twelve hours to see the moon completely block the sun in the rare coast-to-coast astronomical event. Fay, a self-described science nerd who brought his 4-year-old son, said the whole eclipse phenomenon really resonated with him, especially when considering its historical significance.

"You had ancient civilizations that would view an eclipse, and they would panic because they had no idea what was happening," Fay explained. "They thought it was an omen or bad juju or they had angered the Gods. So, it's going to be kind of interesting to experience that and think about that context and how it could really frighten people who aren't aware of the science behind what's occurring."

Texas Today Reporter Jamie Kennedy and Meteorologist Zac Scott missed meeting up with another Bell County resident who traveled to Hopkinsville due to their filming schedule. But, they did catch up with Dennis Michaelis. Michaelis is a former longtime president of McLennan Community College. In recent months, he has been serving as interim president of Hopkinsville Community College, where his staff has sold hundreds of parking spots for the eclipse.

More than 150,000 people were estimated to be traveling to Hopkinsville by Monday -- pumping an anticipated $30 million into the local economy.

