Eclipse Trip: Zac's dad and his radio buddies prep the guys for the eclipse

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

Thursday was day four of the Eclipse Trip, and Zac surprised Jamie with a stop at Zac's dad's radio station. His father, Roger Scott, is one of the hosts on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Buzz has one of the biggest followings in the state and regularly tops the radio ratings. Zac previously interned in the building, reading the weather on air.

The Buzz team was pumped about the upcoming total solar eclipse. And, they jokingly provided Jamie and Zac with aluminum hats, along with some legitimately-usable solar eclipse viewing glasses.

Eclipse glasses are difficult to obtain back home in Central Texas, with folks recently receiving messages saying their orders were cancelled due to lack of supplies. If you already have eclipse glasses, you can check to see if yours are safe by clicking here.

Next stop on the trip is Memphis, getting closer to the final destination of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Follow the entire Eclipse Trip by clicking here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV