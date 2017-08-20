Eclipse Trip: Hopkinsville's economy gets eclipse tourist boost

Being one of the best spots in the country to view the solar eclipse, the town of Hopkinsville, Kentucky is welcoming tourists and welcoming the boost to its local economy.
It is a town of only about 32,000 people. But, city leaders expect between 100,000 to 200,000 people will descend on the city on Monday, adding about 30 million dollars to the local economy.
It has been all hands on deck for businesses preparing for the influx. Grocery store managers and restaurant owners have all been making sure they have enough inventory to supply enthusiasts with what they need.
"Oh yea, I had no idea what in the world the eclipse meant until I started seeing all the buzz," remarked Charlie Starling from Indianapolis. "And, being in Indianapolis, it'll be like a 90-95 percent eclipse. And, all I've heard is that's nothing. You gotta be there. You gotta be there in the bath. So, I'm like okay. I'll take off work. We'll come down here. I'm really excited. I have no idea what to expect."
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs