Eclipse Trip: Jamie and Zac go fishing on 'America's best' bass fishing lake

On Day One of the eclipse trip, Jamie and Zac decided they could not stop at Lake Sam Rayburn without trying their hand at a little fishing.

Considered by some as the best bass fishing lakes in America, the lake regularly sees fish of five pounds and more being caught. One of the top guides on the lake is Rickie Y'Barbo of East Texas Guide Service. He has been fishing there for 50 years and was kind enough to show Jamie and Zac where the bass like to bite.

Not only does the lake have pristine waterways full of bird life and alligators, too, but it is also Texas's largest reservoir, so there are plenty of spots for all to fish.

Rickie was quick to inform Jamie and Zac that their chosen time of midday during summer wasn't ideal for the fish to be on the bite. He recommends all to fish at sunrise or sunset -- times when he is happy to take fish-loving customers on the water.

For all information on the lake and linking up with Rickie at East Texas Guide Service

