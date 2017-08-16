Eclipse Trip: Jamie and Zac learn about Hot Springs' healing powers

On Day 3 of their roundabout trek to the total solar eclipse in Kentucky, Meteorologist Zac Scott and Texas Today Reporter Jamie Kennedy made it to Hot Springs Arkanasas -- Zac's hometown.

For more than a century and a half, people have built structures near the thermal waters to allow individuals to bathe, a practice still happening on Bathhouse Row today. Among them is the Quapaw Bathhouse, which sits atop a natural steam cave that was carved out in 1922. The bathhouse was built over it a year later.

Hot Springs' first bathhouse was constructed in 1830 and was best described by the National Park service as a primitive log structure featuring a wooden tub. By 1923, seven -- at the time modern -- bathhouses had been erected along Bathhouse Row, including the Quapaw, according to the National park Service.

The only place in the world where the exact same mixture of mineral water can be found is in Hanamaki, Japan, according to the Quapaw.

Some visitors flock to the thermal springs for nourishment, believing the water is better for the body. Others with disabilities use the springs to help with rehabilitation and healing. Regular tourists find the hot water relaxing. Water temperatures ranged from the 90s to the low 100s at Quapaw, and different visitors chose the pools that best suited their needs.

