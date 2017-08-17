Eclipse Trip: Memphis company cranks out millions of eclipse glasses

The sun is seen partially covered by the moon on Easter Island, 3700 km off the Chilean coast in the Pacific Ocean, on July 11, 2010. A total solar eclipse began its 11,000 kilometer (6,800 mile) arc over the Pacific Sunday. (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images, 2010 AFP)

Texas Today Reporter Jamie Kennedy and Meteorologist Zac Scott stopped in Memphis Thursday on Day four of their roundabout trek to see the total solar eclipse in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Electronic signs were already warning highway drivers in Tennessee to expect heavy traffic over the weekend, as thousands of tourists visit to see the eclipse. The City of Nashville estimates 50,000-70,000 visitors will spend the night, in an effort to catch a glimpse of Monday afternoon's astronomical event. And, that estimate does not even include all the people who will likely drive in for only the day.

In advance of the eclipse, a Memphis-area company called American Paper Optics is working overtime to crank out and ship 550,000 solar eclipse glasses a day, which will allow folks to safely view the eclipse, according to our media partners at the USA TODAY network. The company had already sold 45 million pairs of glasses, as of Thursday, according to the report.

