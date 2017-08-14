Eclipse Trip: Zac and Jamie go zip-lining in Nacogdoches

Meteorologist Zac Scott and Texas Today Feature Reporter Jamie Kennedy embarked Monday on an RV trip to see the total solar eclipse in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The pair is making the trip a week-long adventure, going out of their way to highlight unique parts of the country – as they slowly make their way to their final destination. Monday meant traveling east to Nacogdoches, which is Texas’ oldest town and has a population of roughly 34,000 people.

While in Nacogdoches, Jamie and Zac proved they had no fear of heights – conquering the zip line course at Zip Nac, which is located at 199 Brother John Road.

The course had four zip lines built by owners Larry and Susan Rice, who constructed the site in 2011. The course begins with a more than 50-foot-high zip line and ends with a super-fast race line that offers 900 feet worth of thrills.

Zip Nac offers zip-lining by reservation only and boasts five stars on Trip Advisor. Participants can even make their own t-shirts after they complete the course.

Learn more about Zip Nac or make reservations by clicking here.

