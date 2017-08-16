Eclipse Trip: Jamie and Zac Visit 1890s Texarkana

You wouldn't know from the outside, but nestled in the heart of downtown Texarkana is the Texarkana Old Town Museum that replicates the look of the town's Broad Street in the 1890s, to a tee.

Curator Dr. Beverly Rowe and Assistant Curator Brandy Aaron will transport you back to a time when ladies of the night frequented the saloons openly and an argument was settled in the main street with Smith & Wesson.

The museum upstairs has 11 shops that replicate the era with a bank, picture shop, ladies shop, saloon and more. It took the team four years to build and opened in May 2017.

Downstairs is the Lindsey Railroad Museum, which showcases the way the railroad industry led to Texarkana's development. The building is located at 202 E Broad Street in Texarkana.

