Follow Jamie and Zac's 'Eclipse Trip' to see the total solar eclipse!

The most visually-appealing solar eclipse in American history will darken the sky on Aug. 21, and Channel 6 will have complete coverage of the historic astronomical event.

Evening Meteorologist Zac Scott and Morning Feature Reporter Jamie Kennedy will drive a rented RV to the small town of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where they will join an estimated 200,000 tourists to observe 2 minutes and 41.2 seconds of the total solar eclipse.

It will be the first total eclipse visible in the United States since the year the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.

While only observers in certain cities along the eclipse's path will be able to see the moon completely block the moon, Central Texans will still be able to witness a partial eclipse around lunchtime on Aug. 21 -- with the maximum view in Waco occurring at 1:10 p.m.

Ironically, the next major solar eclipse to cut through the U.S. in 2024 will have more than four minutes of totality right over Central Texas -- with Gatesville being one of several ideal places locally for viewing the future one.

As Zac and Jamie travel to this year's eclipse, they will be making stops in cities along the way and highlighting sites in each location they stop. They will be doing segments in every Channel 6 Newscast, including Texas Today and the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. shows beginning Aug. 14 and lasting through the eclipse date of Aug. 21.

