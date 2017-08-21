Mark your calendar for the next solar eclipse in 2024!

SPOKANE, Wash. - For those of us who loved watching the solar eclipse on Monday, we are already looking ahead to the next great American eclipse in 2024!

That eclipse will cover much of the Americas - with the line of totality passing over parts of Canada, Mexico and much of the eastern half of the United States.

It will pass through Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, a small part of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Northern Vermont and Maine.

The next solar eclipse that will span the entire country - from sea to shining sea - will happen on August 12, 2045. That is 28 years from now.

