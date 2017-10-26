9-year-old brings loaded handgun to elementary school twice, KISD says

A second-grade student brought a loaded handgun to Maxdale Elementary School in Killeen Thursday morning, KISD confirmed in an email.

Killeen ISD Police, who were at school when the student showed up, searched his backpack and confiscated the weapon, according to KISD.

"The student will be subject to disciplinary placement in an alternative setting elsewhere," KISD Spokesperson Terry Abbott said in an email. "No one was harmed."

School police and administrators were on the lookout for the gun after other students told them Thursday morning that the same 9-year-old child had brought a gun to school Wednesday, too.

The Killeen Police Department launched its own investigation into the situation.

"Maxdale school officials have contacted parents to let them know about the incident," Abbott said. "Maxdale Elementary is dedicated to ensuring student safety and is encouraging parents to urge students to immediately report any incident that might create a safety concern."

